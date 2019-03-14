Bradenton woman going to jail for theft of Social Security disability benefits

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman will spend the next 21 months in federal prison for stealing government money.
Roselle Fitzgerald pleaded guilty last December and was sentenced on Wednesday.
Fitzgerald worked at various law firms as a title closer and while working was receiving Social Security disability insurance benefits, ultimately receiving almost $185,000 in disability benefits and almost $10,000 in Medicare benefits that she was not entitled to.
Fitzgerald was also in possession of counterfeit or forged checks from the law firms where she worked, costing them around $7,500.
In addition to jail time, she must also pay a money judgement of around $185,000 and restitution.
