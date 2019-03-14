Bradenton home destroyed in overnight fire

BRADENTON (WWSB) -A fire gutted a home in Manatee County, and the house is now being called a total loss.
It happened on 30th Avenue West in Bradenton just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Firefighters from the Cedar Hammock Fire Department responded to the call with four fire engines, an ambulance, and help from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
30th Avenue West was blocked off as crews worked to contain the fire.
When crews arrived, the home was already fully engulfed and the roof was collapsing. Luckily, no one was home at the time the fire broke out.
“Crews took 11 minutes to extinguish the flames. Search for victims was negative. So there was no injuries to firefighters nor civilians,” said Cedar Hammock Fire Department’s Battalion Chief, Billy Whitfield.
Firefighters say the home suffered $75,000 and is considered a total loss. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.
