Vote tonight on closing School Avenue 24/7 year-round

SARASOTA (WWSB) -Last year, the City of Sarasota granted the School District’s wish and extended the hours that School Avenue is closed through the center of the Sarasota High School campus. Now the next stage--closing the road all the time.
Even during the summer?
“You could stop here any day here during the summer and have camps, people renting the facility, you’ll have kids going through the gyms on campus. So there’s really no good time anymore. People would say, ‘back when I went to school, summers were off, schools were shut down.’ In this day and age, that’s not the case anymore. So that’s what we’re dealing with," said Jody Dumas, Executive Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction for the Sarasota County School District.
Tonight’s Sarasota Planning Board Public Hearing starts at 6pm at City Hall. If approved, City Commissioners will vote on the recommendation in the next few months.
