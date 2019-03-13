Venice Bypass Improvements from Center Road to Gulf Coast Boulevard

VENICE (WWSB) - District One of the Florida Department of Transportation will be holding a public information meeting for planned improvements to U.S. 41 (Venice Bypass).
The purpose of the meeting is to inform the community of the project and the detours that will be planned during the construction. The meeting will be on Tuesday, March 19, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Venice Community Center.
Those who will be in attendance will be able to review project displays and speak with members members of the project team. There will be no formal presentation made because the meeting will be in an open house format.
The project will widen the Venice Bypass from a four-lane to a six-lane roadway through that part of Sarasota County. This will tie into the Venice Bypass project to the north and is expected to improve the traffic flow and safety throughout .
Other improvements that are included will be a replacement of traffic signals, installing new pavement markings and signage, installing concrete curb, sidewalks and traffic separator, drainage and storm water system improvements, and lighting.
The project is expected to be completed by the Spring of 2021 and lane closures and temporary lane shifts on the Venice Bypass will occur during the daytime and overnight hours permitting the weather.
Detours will be put in place to allow motorists to bypass the construction zones.
