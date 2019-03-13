Spring Break Free Meals in Manatee County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Just a reminder for parents on the Suncoast!
While we have a bit of staggered spring break schedules here with Sarasota off next week and Manatee the week after.
The children with Manatee schools want to remind you there will still be an opportunity to get your children nutritious and filling meals during the break at from March 25 until 29th. Please review the times below.
Turner Chapel
11:30 am - 12:00 pm
Lincoln Park
12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Southeast High School
11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Bradenton Village Apartments
12:00 pm - 12:30 pm
City Stop
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.