Mini chicken pot pies with Chef Judi Gallagher

By ABC7 Staff | March 13, 2019 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated March 13 at 3:45 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) -Mini chicken pot pies, Chef Judi Gallagher

A great lunch serving or appetizer, I prefer to use pre made crust to make it easier.

For the filling:

3 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium sweet onion, chopped

1 large russet potato, peeled and diced or red potato

1 red pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic minced

8 ounces sliced mushrooms (Button)

Pinch crushed red pepper

Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper

8 ounces frozen peas

1.5 ounces Glace de Poulet gold base

1 roasted chicken. (I prefer Lucky’s market on Weds when they are $5.00 each and always moist)**

2 peeled and diced carrots

½ stick Irish butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 ½ cups rich chicken broth

½ cup whipping cream

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

Dash of hot sauce

Homemade pie crust or Pillsbury pre made

Filling:

Melt butter in a large saute pan set over medium heat. Add onion and potato, saute 5 minutes. Add garlic , red pepper, corn and mushrooms and saute

About 12 minutes. Add pinch of crushed red pepper

While sautéing vegetables pull skin off chicken and discard. Remove from bones and shred meat into bite size pieces. Stir into vegetable mix with peas.

Cream sauce:

Melt butter over medium heat in a large sauce pan. add flour and whisk until smooth. Whisk in chicken stock and Glace of roasted chicken and simmer until thickens to a creamy sauce.

Add cream, splash hot sauce and re season adding poultry seasoning.

Pre4heat oven to 375.

Brush butter into ramekins and Place creamy chicken mixture ¾ with mixture. Add pie crust disc and pinch. Brush pie crusts with beaten egg.

Bake for 20 minutes until golden brown.

Serve hot

