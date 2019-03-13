Manatee County School Board approves $9 million for replacement and upgrades to school HVAC units

Manatee County School Board approves $9 million for replacement and upgrades to school HVAC units
By Marla Spence | March 12, 2019 at 8:35 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 8:49 PM

SARASOTA (WWSB) -School leaders in Manatee County approved $9 million to go into Manatee County Schools.

That money will be going into replacing or upgrading cooling, ventilation and heating systems in nearly 30 schools.

ABC 7 spoke to board member Scott Hopes and Todd Henson, the Director of Maintenance and Operations.

Both say the HVAC units in local schools last anywhere between 10 to 15 years and now is the time for them to be replaced.

Both also say $9 million is not a steep price tag for upgrades and replacements that are needed.

Now that the money is approved work will begin right away over weekends, after school hours and during spring break to upgrade and replace cooling systems and boilers.

The following schools benefiting are below.

Chiller Replacement

Palma Sola Elementary

Buffalo Creek Middle

Daughtrey Elementary

Gullett Elementary

Myakka Elementary

Williams Elementary

Rogers Elementary

Palm View Elementary

Palmetto Elementary

Southeast High

Tara Elementary

Tillman Elementary

Boiler Replacement

Rogers Elementary

Nolan Elementary

Gullett Elementary

Horizons

King Middle School

King Middle

Lincoln

Manatee Elementary

Controls Upgrade

Bayshore High

Freedom Elementary

McNeal Elementary

Palmetto High

Ballard Elementary

Braden River Elementary

Kinnan Elementary

Palma Sola Elementary

Samoset Elementary

Seabreeze Elementary

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.