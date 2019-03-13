Manatee County School Board approves $9 million for replacement and upgrades to school HVAC units

SARASOTA (WWSB) -School leaders in Manatee County approved $9 million to go into Manatee County Schools.
That money will be going into replacing or upgrading cooling, ventilation and heating systems in nearly 30 schools.
ABC 7 spoke to board member Scott Hopes and Todd Henson, the Director of Maintenance and Operations.
Both say the HVAC units in local schools last anywhere between 10 to 15 years and now is the time for them to be replaced.
Both also say $9 million is not a steep price tag for upgrades and replacements that are needed.
Now that the money is approved work will begin right away over weekends, after school hours and during spring break to upgrade and replace cooling systems and boilers.
The following schools benefiting are below.
Chiller Replacement
Palma Sola Elementary
Buffalo Creek Middle
Daughtrey Elementary
Gullett Elementary
Myakka Elementary
Williams Elementary
Rogers Elementary
Palm View Elementary
Palmetto Elementary
Southeast High
Tara Elementary
Tillman Elementary
Boiler Replacement
Rogers Elementary
Nolan Elementary
Gullett Elementary
Horizons
King Middle School
King Middle
Lincoln
Manatee Elementary
Controls Upgrade
Bayshore High
Freedom Elementary
McNeal Elementary
Palmetto High
Ballard Elementary
Braden River Elementary
Kinnan Elementary
Palma Sola Elementary
Samoset Elementary
Seabreeze Elementary
