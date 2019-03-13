Lobster & Lard Lollypop from SAGE SRQ | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Lobster & Lard Lollypop
2 Baby Lobster Tails
4 slices of Lard or truffle lard
1 clove garlic
2 parsnips
2 Tbsp heavy cream
Salt & pepper to taste
2 – 3 inch wooden skewers
Procedure:
1. Steam the lobster tails for 5 minutes ( or desired finish )
2. Let them cool and wrap in plastic wrap.
3. Peel and dice parsnips, place them in a sauce pan and add enough water just enough to cover the parsnips. Add the garlic clove and simmer until both the garlic and the parsnips are soft.
4. Puree the parsnips, add the heavy cream, season and mix until well combined. (hold warm)
5. Take the lard and wrap it around the lobster tails, place the lard wrapped lobster tail on the skewers.
6. Heat a sauté pan and heat the lobster tails turning on occasion until desired finish.
7. Serve immediately with parsnip puree and garnish with Balsamic Glaze and Micro Greens.
