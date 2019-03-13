First Alert Weather: Warm days to finish the work week followed by better rain chances

SARASOTA (WWSB) - High pressure will build in over the next few days and bring a breezy afternoon wind and more sunshine. A front is stalled to our south and some very slightly drier air has moved in which will make the afternoon highs feel a bit less humid. The moisture will return by Friday as the winds become increasingly southerly. We will stay dry through the end of the work week.
By the weekend another front will approach. It will bring cloud cover and a slight chance for showers on Saturday. The front should continue to the south where it will stall out. As it moves south the weather for Sunday should clear and bring seasonable weather. By Monday the weather becomes more unsettled with a low pressure area possibly building in the Gulf. This will be monitored closely for a possible wet Tuesday.
