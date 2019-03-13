Family and detectives urge the community to come forward with information on Sarasota murder

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Deputies are still searching for a suspect in the murder of a Sarasota man. They were called to Banneker Way early Friday morning and found 26-year-old Christopher Ramos had been shot and killed.
The mother of the 26-year-old said Wednesday that he was a good man and a good father. There were flowers and candles left behind at his house where family and friends held a vigil to pay their respects over the weekend.
Though many neighbors said they didn’t want to speak on camera, some did say they were alarmed to hear that the man or woman responsible for this murder is still on the run.
“I miss him and I love him. I miss him and I love him too,” said Kaiden and Aiden Allen.
The two boys are Christopher Ramos’ sons from a previous relationship. Both 8-year-olds, left without a father.
“Nobody deserves to die like that," said Latrese Allen, the mother of the boys. "So it’s, I wanted him to grow with his kids. They loved to call him and talk to him and tell them they love each other. I mean they love him to death, you can’t say something bad about him around them, because they love their dad.”
Deputies said they were called to Ramos’ home just before 9 a.m. Friday.
When they arrived, they found him dead from at least one gunshot wound.
“On the day of the actual incident, a lot of neighbors came out," explained Kaitlyn Perez, public information officer for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. "The community was just stricken with grief. It was really emotional, there were a lot of people out there and we were hoping that someone would come forward and give us some information.”
Unfortunately, detectives said that didn’t happen on Friday and days later, still nothing.
“So we’re really trying to call on our community to come forward and give us information because we’re stuck," Perez said. "We need that support from the community, we need that direction from the community and detectives are very confident that there are people out there that know what happened, they just haven’t come forward.”
Christopher Ramos’ mom is confident too. She was too upset to speak on camera, but said she thinks someone will come forward with information soon.
Though she was visibly heartbroken about losing her son, she said she’ll always remember his huge smile.
Crime Stoppers of Sarasota is offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this murder and anyone who would like to report a tip can do so anonymously by calling 941-366-TIPS.
The Sheriff’s Office said citizens can also dial the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900, or connect with the agency through the Sheriff’s Office mobile application or on social media.
