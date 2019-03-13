Corn ChowChow from Tapas1 Wine Bar | Suncoast View

By Matthew Liddell | March 13, 2019 at 11:03 AM EST - Updated March 13 at 11:03 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - CORN CHOWCHOW

This Chowchow is more of a quick pickle using fresh corn, bell pepper, diced tomato and tomatillos and gets a kick from jalapeno pepper

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon tri-colored black peppercorns, coarse ground
  • 1 bay leaf (fresh)
  • 2 cups fresh corn kernels (2 large ears)
  • 1 cup diced red and green bell pepper
  • 1 cup romo tomato
  • 1 cup diced tomatillo
  • 3 tablespoons fine diced sweet onion
  • 2 tablespoons minced jalapeño pepper or serrano
  • Add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice for proper ph

How to Make It

Place the first 6 ingredients in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Let cool for a few minutes. Add to corn and the remaining ingredients; in a non-reactive container (glass or plastic). Serve chowchow chilled or at room temperature. I like to do a day ahead of time and store in refrigerator allowing the flavors to meld. Great over fish, chicken, pork or salad.

