Corn ChowChow from Tapas1 Wine Bar | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - CORN CHOWCHOW
This Chowchow is more of a quick pickle using fresh corn, bell pepper, diced tomato and tomatillos and gets a kick from jalapeno pepper
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup water
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon tri-colored black peppercorns, coarse ground
- 1 bay leaf (fresh)
- 2 cups fresh corn kernels (2 large ears)
- 1 cup diced red and green bell pepper
- 1 cup romo tomato
- 1 cup diced tomatillo
- 3 tablespoons fine diced sweet onion
- 2 tablespoons minced jalapeño pepper or serrano
- Add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice for proper ph
How to Make It
Place the first 6 ingredients in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Let cool for a few minutes. Add to corn and the remaining ingredients; in a non-reactive container (glass or plastic). Serve chowchow chilled or at room temperature. I like to do a day ahead of time and store in refrigerator allowing the flavors to meld. Great over fish, chicken, pork or salad.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.