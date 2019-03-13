Bill seeks to stop agencies from suing over records requests

Republican Rep. Ray Rodrigues said there's a growing trend of agencies using the courts in an effort to avoid fulfilling public records requests. He said what government agencies should be doing is providing the requested records or citing the exemption under law that allows them to keep the records from the public. If the requestor doesn't agree the exemption applies to the records sought, the requestor can then sue the agency. If the requestor wins, the agency has to reimburse his or her legal costs.