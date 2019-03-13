Belgian Liege Waffles from The Waffle Press | Suncoast View

By Matthew Liddell | March 13, 2019 at 11:06 AM EST - Updated March 13 at 11:06 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Belgian Liege Waffles

(Makes 12 Waffles)

Ingredients:

3/4 Teaspoon Instant Yeast

1/4 Cup Warm Water

1 and 1/2 Cup All Purpose Flour

2 Eggs

2 Tablespoons Light Brown Sugar

3/4 Teaspoons Salt

2 Teaspoons Vanilla

2 Teaspoons Honey

11 Tablespoons Butter

3/4 Cup Pearl Sugar

Directions:

1. Combine water and yeast. Let bloom for 3 minutes.

2. Add 3/4 Cup of the flour and 1 egg to the yeast mixture. Mix well.

3. Sprinkle remaining 3/4 Cup of flour on top of wet mixture.

4. Let rise for 1 hour.

5. In a separate bowl, combine all remaining ingredients, except pearl sugar and butter. Add

to risen dough. Mix until smooth.

6. Chop softened butter into tablespoon sized cubes. Slowly add to mixture, a few at a time, while continuously mixing.

7. Scrape down sides of bowl, cover, and let rise for 3 hours.

8. Push down dough, and refrigerate overnight.

9. Roll into 3 ounce balls. Press 1/2 oz of pearl sugar into each ball.

10. Set waffle iron to 350 degrees. Press for 4-5 minutes, until cooked to desired texture.

11. Sprinkle with desired toppings and enjoy!

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.