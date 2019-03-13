Belgian Liege Waffles from The Waffle Press | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Belgian Liege Waffles
(Makes 12 Waffles)
Ingredients:
3/4 Teaspoon Instant Yeast
1/4 Cup Warm Water
1 and 1/2 Cup All Purpose Flour
2 Eggs
2 Tablespoons Light Brown Sugar
3/4 Teaspoons Salt
2 Teaspoons Vanilla
2 Teaspoons Honey
11 Tablespoons Butter
3/4 Cup Pearl Sugar
Directions:
1. Combine water and yeast. Let bloom for 3 minutes.
2. Add 3/4 Cup of the flour and 1 egg to the yeast mixture. Mix well.
3. Sprinkle remaining 3/4 Cup of flour on top of wet mixture.
4. Let rise for 1 hour.
5. In a separate bowl, combine all remaining ingredients, except pearl sugar and butter. Add
to risen dough. Mix until smooth.
6. Chop softened butter into tablespoon sized cubes. Slowly add to mixture, a few at a time, while continuously mixing.
7. Scrape down sides of bowl, cover, and let rise for 3 hours.
8. Push down dough, and refrigerate overnight.
9. Roll into 3 ounce balls. Press 1/2 oz of pearl sugar into each ball.
10. Set waffle iron to 350 degrees. Press for 4-5 minutes, until cooked to desired texture.
11. Sprinkle with desired toppings and enjoy!
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.