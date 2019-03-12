17-year-old Drevian Mays identified as shooting death victim, suspect James Griffin turns himself in

SARASOTA (WWSB) - “I was shocked,” said Damien Gordon, after hearing the news of the shooting death of Drevian Mays.
Gordon had known Mays since middle school, especially since both played basketball. One of Gordon’s best friend’s was best friend’s with the 17-year-old nicknamed Drevo. Gordon is shocked and saddened that Drevo Mays lost his life in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Gregg Court in the Newtown section of Sarasota. Neighbors say they heard two gun shots. Police found his dead body in the middle of the road.
"It’s just a weird vibe like yesterday was weird I didn’t know how to feel, like the whole day felt gloomy and I can tell a lot of people are hurt by this,” said Gordon.
James Griffin, the 17-year-old who Sarasota police say is responsible for Mays death, turned himself into the Juvenile Assessment Center in Manatee County just before two o’clock this afternoon. Griffin is being charged with Aggravate Manslaughter of a Child. Detectives talked with Griffin today as they continue to try to piece together exactly what happened.
“We were concerned very early on in this investigation because this individual did have a firearm and he was on the streets of our community," said Genevieve Judge, spokesperson for the Sarasota Police Department. "We’re just thankful that he decided to do the right thing and turn himself in and now we can all rest a little bit easier and we can continue our investigation.”
The Manatee County School District says that Griffin had attended Braden River High School up until March of 2018.
The family of Drevian Mays tells us he was a great kid who excelled in football and was the starting point guard for the Braden River High School Basketball team. They say this was a senseless death that no family should ever have to go through.
“I’m praying for you guys, wish you guys the best of luck and hopefully there’s justice in some way,” said Gordon.
A vigil for Drevian Mays is planned for this Thursday night at 6:30 at the Riverwalk in Bradenton.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.