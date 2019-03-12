Warm weather to last through the work week, chance for rain over the weekend

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A weak cold front will fade away over N. Central Florida on Tuesday. This means the warm weather to stay with us through Saturday. Another cold front will slide down the State late on Saturday and cool us down a bit for Sunday and Monday.
The biggest problem with our weather will be the possibility of some thick fog developing overnight. It could once again become rather thick in some areas and an advisory may be necessary for parts of the Suncoast as it was Monday morning. There will be some sea fog as well which will be an issue for boaters during the mid morning.
• More morning fog could slow your commute
• Temperatures to stay warm this week
• Chance for rain over the weekend
Tuesday partly cloudy with a high near 80
Wednesday morning more A.M. fog and then mostly sunny and highs in the low 80s.
Thursday expect more of the same with little change through Friday.
Saturday we will see an increase in cloudiness along with a slight chance for a few isolated showers as a weak cold front moves in . This front will pull up stationary on Sunday and bring considerable cloudiness along with a 30% chance for a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday and Monday.
Long range models are hinting at an area of low pressure developing and moving into the Suncoast by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. If this system were to develop we would see a much better chance for some widespread rainfall. It is still too early to say this is going to happen but we will be watching it closely.
