VIDEO: Flag raising ceremony at local elementary school in North Port

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Today one local elementary school held a flag raising ceremony in North Port.
Cranberry Elementary school raised the flag around 10 o’clock this morning as a fifth grade class gathered around to watch. The flag was donated by the AMVETS 312 in North Port on Chancellor blvd.
The color guard spent time with the children and explained the history why Americans raise the flag. A female color guard who was present shared her experience, especially regarding women’s history month.
Photo and Video courtesy of Justin Willis.
