$3K reward offered for information in murder of 26-year-old man in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Crime Stoppers of Sarasota is a offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that would to the arrest of the suspect in last week’s murder of 26-year-old Christopher R. Ramos in Sarasota.
Last Friday, deputies were called to the 2100 block of Banneker Way just before 9am for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found Ramos deceased inside a home. Detectives determined through investigation that Ramos was murdered.
Detectives are actively pursuing any and all investigative leads to identify the suspect(s) involved and they are urging members of the public to come forward if they have any information related to the incident.
Tipsters can dial 941-366-TIPS and will remain anonymous and citizens can also dial the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or connect with the agency through the sheriff’s office mobile application or social media.
