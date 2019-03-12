McDonald and Fletcher named District Principal and Asst. Principal of the Year

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Two Manatee County school administrators are receiving huge honors as Anna McDonald of Sugg Middle School has been announced as the District Principal of the Year and Bernadette Fletcher of Tillman Elementary School is receiving the Assistant Principal of the Year honor.
Both are eligible to be named Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year for the State of Florida by the Florida Department of Education. Those announcements will be made during the State Board of Education Meeting on Tuesday, March 19 in Tallahassee.
McDonald has been with the school district since 1989 and she has served as an Assistant Principal of Manatee High School, and principal pf Daughtrey Elementary, Manatee Elementary, Johnson Middle, and currently Sugg Middle School.
Fletcher came to the Manatee County School District in 2009 and has served as an Assistant Principal for Anna Maria Elementary, G.D. Rogers Garden Elementary and Tillman Elementary Schools.
According to the Florida Department of Education, the Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership is to recognize exemplary principals for their contribution to their schools and communities.
The program honors leaders who have lead initiatives to increase student performance, promote safe learning environments and partnerships with parents and community members.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.