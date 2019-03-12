Longboat Key (WWSB) -It’s election day for Longboat Key voters.
Registered voters have the opportunity to vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters who fall under Sarasota County can vote at Town Hall, which is located at 501 Bay Isles Road. Residents who fall under Manatee County can vote at Longboat Island Chapel, which is located at 6200 Gulf of Mexico Drive.
There are two issues on the ballot. They are changing the commission terms from two to three years and a zoning issue to turn a piece of land owned by Mote Scientific from commercial to residential.
About 1,000 residents have already voted through early voting or by mail.
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, Ron Turner, encourages residents to vote.
"These things are very close to voters, these are things that impact you at the local level. Maybe in your neighborhood or down the street, so it's certainly important to make your voice heard. Make our voices heard as voters at the ballot box for any and all elections that we have," Turner said.
Turner said Longboat Key residents always have a good showing at the polls, so they are expecting a good turn out for Election Day.
If you are voting, you’re reminded to bring your photo ID that has your signature on it.
