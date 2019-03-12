Cold front to change things up for the weekend as rain chances increase

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Warm weather will continue right on through the rest of the work week with temperatures running some 5-8 degrees above average. We will see slightly cooler weather move in on the weekend as clouds will be on the increase as a cold front drops in on Saturday.
This front will bring a chance for a few showers on Saturday but i’m not expecting a wash out. We will see an occasional shower move through which could bring some moderate to somewhat heavy rain at times through Saturday. On St. Patrick’s day expect variable cloudiness with only a 20% chance for a few scattered showers. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 70s.
• Highs in the 80s through Friday
• Cold front for Saturday
• Low pressure moves in Tuesday
A low pressure is expected to develop on the tail end of the weekend front on Monday and then move into the Suncoast on Tuesday and Wednesday. This low will bring breezy conditions on Monday and windy weather on Tuesday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 70s. It now looks like we will see a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday of next week.
