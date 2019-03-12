Baked Glazed Corned Beef with Fried Cabbage

Ingredients:
- 1 (4-pound) raw corned beef (I prefer to use Geiers sausage kitchen for their own brined corned beef.)
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup apricot preserves
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a roasting pan with cooking spray.
- Place corned beef in pan, add water, and cover tightly with aluminum foil.
- Bake 3 to 4 hours, or until tender; drain liquid.
- In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients. Spread evenly over corned beef.
- Bake uncovered 25 to 30 minutes, or until corned beef is for
Ingredients:
- 1 head Napa Cabbage
- ½ head red cabbage
- 1 whole Onion-large Sized
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- ½ teaspoons Pepper
- 2 Tablespoons Butter
- 1 teaspoon canola oil
Directions:
- Wash and cut cabbages into strips
- Slice onion in half and slice
- Heat large pan with butter
- Add cabbages and onions and fry until gently starting to brown. Place in center of plate
- Add sliced corned beef and any other fresh garden vegetables you prefer
Traditional dinner is corned beef, cabbage, boiled potatoes and carrots but be creative. I sometimes use watermelon radish and bok choy in place of cabbage.
