Baked Glazed Corned Beef with Fried Cabbage

Corned Beef and Red Cabbage
By Judi Gallagher | March 12, 2019 at 4:46 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 4:46 PM

Ingredients:

  • 1 (4-pound) raw corned beef (I prefer to use Geiers sausage kitchen for their own brined corned beef.)
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup apricot preserves
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a roasting pan with cooking spray.
  2. Place corned beef in pan, add water, and cover tightly with aluminum foil.
  3. Bake 3 to 4 hours, or until tender; drain liquid.
  4. In a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients. Spread evenly over corned beef.
  5. Bake uncovered 25 to 30 minutes, or until corned beef is for

Ingredients:

  • 1 head Napa Cabbage
  • ½ head red cabbage
  • 1 whole Onion-large Sized
  • 1 teaspoon Salt
  • ½ teaspoons Pepper
  • 2 Tablespoons Butter
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil

Directions:

  1. Wash and cut cabbages into strips
  2. Slice onion in half and slice
  3. Heat large pan with butter
  4. Add cabbages and onions and fry until gently starting to brown. Place in center of plate
  5. Add sliced corned beef and any other fresh garden vegetables you prefer

Traditional dinner is corned beef, cabbage, boiled potatoes and carrots but be creative. I sometimes use watermelon radish and bok choy in place of cabbage.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.