17-year-old turns himself in, wanted in connection to teen shot and killed in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A 17-year-old who was being sought by Sarasota Police after a teen was found dead in Sarasota has turned himself in.
Police say 17-year-old James Griffin, Jr. turned himself in to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Manatee County around 2pm Monday afternoon. Detectives say they’re on their way to Manatee County to speak with him regarding the death of a teen found dead on Gregg Court in Sarasota around 12:30am on Sunday.
Griffin was wanted on an arrest warrant for felony aggravated manslaughter of a child and was considered armed and dangerous.
“I have been in touch with our victim’s advocate who let the father of the victim know this afternoon that Griffin turned himself in, so I can only imagine as parents that they are relieved to know that the individual may have taken the life of their son is now in custody of law enforcement,” said Genevieve Judge, spokesperson for Sarasota Police.
Police were called to the scene on the 1700 block of Gregg Court just before 12:30am on Sunday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Drevian Mays dead from a gunshot wound.
On Monday, ABC7′s Taylor Torregano spoke with the family. They did not want to go on camera, but tell ABC7 that Mays was a great kid on his way to great success. He excelled in football and was the starting point guard of Braden River High School basketball.
The family didn’t want to talk about what happened, but says this was a senseless death that no mother should have to endure.
Some neighbors say they heard at least two gunshots. Lakesha Williams is the mother of a 4-year-old girl. She lives in the neighborhood where this shooting death happened and is always fearful for the safety of her and your young daughter.
“It’s pretty scary, you know that’s anybody’s neighborhood," said Williams. "They hear gunshots you know and first thing they get intimidated try to figure out what’s going on, it’s just everyday life out here.”
This remains an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
