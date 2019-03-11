Vote expected as soon as summer on making Daylight Saving Time permanent in Florida

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If it was up to area Congressman Vern Buchanan, you wouldn’t be changing your clocks again. The Longboat Key Republican says it makes more sense, especially in the Sunshine State, to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.
He sponsored a bill last week with Democratic South Florida Congressman Alcee Hastins to make the change nationwide, while Florida Senator Marco Rubio is sponsoring the bill on the Senate side. While federal law allows states to opt into standard time permanently — which Hawaii and Arizona have done — the reverse is prohibited and requires congressional action.
“When you look at the winter months in Florida it gets dark at 6-7pm on average in December, January probably, and instead it gets dark at 7 o’clock permanently long-term. I think it makes a lot of sense for small business, tourism. I was with my grandkids yesterday at the Ringling Museum. Just gives you another hour a day to do whatever you want to do." he said.
A federal law specifies that daylight time applies from 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March until 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November in areas that do not specifically exempt themselves. More than two dozen states, including Florida, are considering measures to avoid the twice-yearly clock change.
President Donald Trump thinks it’s a good idea if daylight saving time becomes permanent. Trump tweeted Monday that making daylight saving time permanent is “O.K. with me!”
Opponents are concerned about the lack of daylight during winter months at the bus stop.
Buchanan believes a vote could come as soon as this summer.
