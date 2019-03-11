Van Wezel Estate for sale for nearly $3.7 million

LIDO KEY(WWSB) -You now have a chance to buy a piece of Sarasota’s history.
The estate that belonged to Lewis and Eugenia Van Wezel in Lido Key is now up for sale.
The home was one of the first homes to be built on Lido Key. The dock in the backyard is rumored to be where John Ringling actually parked his boat when he first came here to explore and develop the area.
The pool on the estate is also the first ever built on Lido Key. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has it priced at nearly $3.695 million.
"If the walls could talk here, there'd be many stories of who the Van Wezels entertained here. Including, of course John Ringling, but not only John Ringling, but Albert Einstein, Brigitte Bardot, and of course the Van Wezel, the daughter of the family, was married to Nobel from the Nobel Peace Prize," said Premier Sotheby's International Realty Sales Associate, Joel Schemmel.
The Van Wezels left behind a $400,000 contribution to the arts in Sarasota, which is why the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center is named after them.
The couple lived on the estate until they passed in the 1970′s. The home was designated a historical landmark by the City of Sarasota in 1998.
