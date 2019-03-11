Serial arsonist lit child’s bedroom on fire in Bradenton, set more than 100 fires over 30-year period, sentenced to prison

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - One serial arsonist was sentenced to prison last Friday for setting more than 100 fires in a 30-year-period.
Shawn Vincent, 46, of Bradenton was sentenced to first degree arson of a dwelling three count and second degree arson and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.
Vincent was sentenced on Friday, March 8, 2019 to 18 years in prison and 12 years of probation.
According to the State Attorney’s Office, on October 30, 2013 in Bradenton, Vincent set a fire with a disabled man inside the home. Vincent lit the motorcycle outside of the house on fire and the fire began to spread throughout the home.
The disabled man was able to escape the fire after someone helped him out of the house. There were up to $220,000 in damages done.
According to a release from the State’s Attorney Office, on July 5, 2015, Vincent lit a children’s bedroom on fire in the middle of the night. The children were not harmed because they were not sleeping in the room at the time. The children were at the hospital with their mom for a medical emergency.
Both fires investigated occurred in the morning, according to the State’s Attorney Office. Vincent’s own statement read "he set 100 fires, so far, spanning a 30-year period in Florida and New York, according to the State’s Attorney Office.
