Man offered addicts a place to stay then forced them into prostitutes

BRADENTON (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been found guilty on charges of human trafficking and deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution following a jury trial.
Juan Cruz Jr. was involved with a total of four women throughout 2017. The women were homeless and addicted to heroin, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office, who says Cruz gave the women food, a place to stay and heroin. That’s when Cruz told the women they owed him for what they received.
A “Backpage” was set up by Cruz for the women to meet men for prostitution. Cruz kept the money the women were paid and only gave them heroin.
A jury found Cruz guilty of two counts of human trafficking and four counts of deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution.
Cruz could face a maximum term of 120 years in prison when he is sentenced. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.