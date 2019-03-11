Longtime fire tower station removed in Venice

VENICE (WWSB) - Residents woke up to a noise outside, only to find a fire tower being removed.
ABC7 spoke with Florida Forest Service as crews were taking down the former FFS tower located at Jacaranda and Rt. 776.
The pictures we have below show the top of the tower already off.
The Forest Service says the tower is no longer needed as enough people live in the area and they can call and report fires.
In addition the property has been sold to a private owner, but the tower will be re-purposed.
Details will continue to update. Photo courtesy to Greg Grover and Jim Tilton.
