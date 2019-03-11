(WWSB) - Legislation set to be heard Tuesday by the Florida Senate Infrastructure and Security Committee aims to ban so-called sanctuary cities in the state.
The measure, which is called the “Rule of Law Adherence Act”, would require local governments to comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention requests and to repeal sanctuary policies.
Under the proposed bill, police would be required to honor all requests made by ICE to hold undocumented immigrants. State Senator Joe Gruters, who doubles as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, is sponsoring the proposal. He says the goal is to stop violent criminals, not all undocumented immigrants.
“Illegal aliens are already breaking the law, but I am not worried about that part. This is not an immigration fix, and it’s not about immigration policies. This is about criminal illegal aliens, people who are doing bad things in our communities. Listen, people who are doing violent crimes are more likely to commit crimes again," State Sen. Joe Gruters, R- Sarasota.
During a Monday news conference in the state capitol, opponents of the bill argued the legislation has more to do with partisan politics than with fixing an actual problem. Democratic State Senator Jose Javier Rodrigues represents part of Miami-Dade County.
“There are no sanctuary cities. The purpose of this bill is to create them, and why? Why does this bill create the phantom of sanctuary cities? Frankly, it’s to keep the issue of immigration alive. It is for political purposes," State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, D- Miami.
If approved by Tuesday’s Senate committee, the measure has one more committee stop before it would be heard by the full chamber. A similar bill in the Florida House has yet to be heard by any committee, as the 2nd week of Florida’s 60 day legislative session starts.
Approving a sanctuary city ban is also supported by Governor Ron DeSantis, as he mentioned the issue both during his January inaugural address as well as last week’s state of the state address.
