Family of Bradenton student killed Sunday: “He was a great kid, on his way to great success”

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Just before 2 p.m. Monday, Sarasota Police said 17-year-old James Griffin Jr. turned himself in to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Manatee County.
Officers believe he is responsible for the death of another 17-year-old teenager early Sunday morning.
Police said Griffin was considered armed and dangerous after leaving the scene of the shooting. They are are charging Griffin with an aggravated manslaughter.
The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Gregg Court in Sarasota.
When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old dead from at least one gunshot wound.
The family of that teenager killed has confirmed to ABC7 that his name was Drevian Mays. They were too upset to comment on camera, but did say that he was a great kid, on his way to great success.
Mays was just months from graduating from Braden River High School. Family said he was the starting point guard of the Braden River High School’s basketball team and also played football.
They said Mays was the leader of his church program with no prior criminal record and while they didn’t want to go into details about what happened, they did add that this was a senseless death that no mother should have to endure.
The Manatee County School District confirmed that the suspect, James Griffin Jr., was also a student at Braden River High School up until March of 2018.
Police said it’s a relief that they have the teenager in custody.
“I have been in touch with our victim’s advocate, who let the father of the victim know this afternoon that Griffin turned himself in," explained Genevieve Judge, public information officer for the Sarasota Police Department. “So I can only imagine as parents that they are relieved to know that the individual may have taken the life of their son is now in custody of law enforcement.”
Detectives went to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Manatee County to question Griffin after he turned himself in. They said they aren’t yet charging him with homicide until they investigate additional details about what happened and why.
“The details surrounding the shooting is still under investigation,” Judge explained. “Exactly how it happened, what took place, who was involved. That’s why we need to speak with Griffin. We need to find out the details of exactly what happened that evening and we know he holds those details.”
The family of Mays said they are planning a vigil at the Riverwalk in Downtown Bradenton on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
They aren’t asking for any donations, but said anyone who would like to donate is asked to instead give the money to the Braden River High School basketball and football teams in Mays’ honor.
