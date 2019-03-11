Buchanan expects vote as soon as summer on banning clock change

SARASOTA (WWSB) - If it was up to area Congressman Vern Buchanan, you wouldn’t be changing your clocks again. The Longboat Key Republican says it makes more sense--especially in the Sunshine State--to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.
He sponsored a bill last week with Democratic South Florida Congressman Alcee Hastins. Florida Senator Marco Rubio is sponsoring the bill on the Senate side.
“When you look at the winter months in Florida it gets dark at 6-7 on average in December January probably, and instead it gets dark at 7 o’clock permanently long term. I think it makes a lot of sense for small business, tourism. I was with my grandkids yesterday at the Ringling Museum. Just gives you another hour a day to do whatever you want to do." he said.
Opponents are concerned about the lack of daylight during winter months at the bus stop.
Buchanan believes a vote could come as soon as this summer. President Donald Trump supports the plan. He Tweeted today, “Okay with me.”
