Blackened Tilapia with Mango Salsa from Popi’s Place | Suncoast View

By Matthew Liddell | March 11, 2019 at 7:34 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 7:34 AM

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Blackened Tilapia with Mango Salsa

By: Kalliopi Ameres (Popi), Popis Place Restaurants

Serves 4-6 Individuals

Ingredients

6 Tilapia Filets

Blackened Seasoning

3 Mangos Diced

½ Red Onion Diced

½ Tomato Diced

¼ cup Cilantro

¼ Jalapeno Diced

2 Limes Juiced

In a bowl mix the mango, red onion, tomato, cilantro, and Diced Jalapeno. Squeeze the juice from two limes into the mixture. Refrigerate. Brush the tilapia filets with butter. Sprinkle with blackened seasoning. Grill the tilapia until thoroughly cooked. Remove from pan. Top with Mango Salsa.

