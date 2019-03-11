Blackened Tilapia with Mango Salsa from Popi’s Place | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Blackened Tilapia with Mango Salsa
By: Kalliopi Ameres (Popi), Popis Place Restaurants
Serves 4-6 Individuals
Ingredients
6 Tilapia Filets
Blackened Seasoning
3 Mangos Diced
½ Red Onion Diced
½ Tomato Diced
¼ cup Cilantro
¼ Jalapeno Diced
2 Limes Juiced
In a bowl mix the mango, red onion, tomato, cilantro, and Diced Jalapeno. Squeeze the juice from two limes into the mixture. Refrigerate. Brush the tilapia filets with butter. Sprinkle with blackened seasoning. Grill the tilapia until thoroughly cooked. Remove from pan. Top with Mango Salsa.
