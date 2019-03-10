Teenager found dead from a suspected gunshot wound in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A teenager was found dead overnight on Gregg Court in Sarasota.
Police were called to the scene on the 1700 block of Gregg Court just before 12:30am on Sunday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male teenager dead from a suspected gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made, but detectives are following several leads around the suspected shooter.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.