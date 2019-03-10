Teen shot and killed in Newtown early Sunday morning

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are still trying to piece together how a teenage boy ended up dead in the 1700 block of Gregg Court in the Newtown section of Sarasota just before 12:30 Sunday morning.
“When our officers arrived they found a teenager who had passed away unfortunately as a result of a suspected gunshot wound," said Genevieve Judge, spokesperson for the Sarasota Police Department. "Unfortunately right now the shooter we believe is responsible is not in custody our detectives have been following several leads.”
Some neighbors say they heard at least two gunshots. Lakesha Williams is the mother of a four year old girl. She lives in the neighborhood where this shooting death happened and is always fearful for the safety of her and your young daughter.
“It’s pretty scary, you know that’s anybody’s neighborhood," said Williams. "They hear gunshots you know and first thing they get intimidated try to figure out what’s going on, it’s just everyday life out here.”
Police have yet to release the name of the teenager who was killed but they are investigating it as a suspicious death. Authorities are continuing their search for a suspect. If you know any more about this shooting you’re being asked to contact police immediately.
