SUSPECT WANTED: 17-year-old on the loose after teenager found dead from a suspected gunshot wound in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A 17-year-old teenager is being sought by the Sarasota Police Department after a teenager was found dead overnight on Gregg Court in Sarasota.
Police say they have developed probable cause to arrest 17-year-old James Griffin and he is facing alleged aggravated manslaughter of a child. Griffin is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Police say a juvenile pick up order has been obtained.
Police were called to the scene on the 1700 block of Gregg Court just before 12:30am on Sunday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a male teenager dead from a suspected gunshot wound.
According to the Sarasota Police Department, the family has requested the victim’s identify to remain protected until further notice. The investigation is still on going.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.
