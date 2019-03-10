President Donald J. Trump Amends Florida Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Micheal victims

(WWSB) - Hurricane Micheal victims will soon receive more financial assistance under new funding released from President Donald J. Trump.
On Sunday March 10, Florida received additional disaster assistance for an increase in Federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures undertaken in the State of Florida as a result of Hurricane Micheal, according to a release from the White House Press Office.
On October 14, 2018, President Trump authorized a 100 percent Federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for a period of five days of the State of Florida’s choosing, according to the release.
Federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures are authorized at 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a period of 45 days from Hurricane Michael’s landfall, under the President’s order today, according to the release.
