North Port resident woke up to flames inside home, smoke detector may have saved life

NORTH PORT(WWSB) - One home in North Port ended in flames, after a resident woke up to smoke.
On Thurs. March 7, the resident was sleeping alone and woke up to a smoke detector beeping which alerted the resident it was a fire. The home is located on Oporto Street.
The resident walked into the back bedroom and saw a lamp on fire, according to the City of North Port. The resident grabbed their pet rabbit and left the house.
The North Port Fire Department responded to the scene and kept the flames from escaping.
According to the City, the resident is staying with neighbors. The incident is under investigation.
The City of North Port recommends residents to change the batteries in their smoke detectors because this could have saved a life.
The photos are courtesy of the City of North Port.
