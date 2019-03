SARASOTA (WWSB) - With clear skies overnight there’s possible morning fog in store for for the Suncoast. Overnight we’ll see temperatures cool the mid-60s. Clear skies means warm air can cool to its dew point causing fog. By mid morning any fog will be gone. Mainly sunny skies for the afternoon, highs in the low 80s. Staying mainly sunny through the first part of the week. Our next chance of rain is next Saturday.