Police: North Port sex offender tried to solicit one of his children’s friends

NORTH PORT (WWSB) - A North Port man was arrested Friday on charges of soliciting a minor for lewd or lascivious conduct involving a friend of his own children.
Police say a boy from the neighborhood came to James Campbell’s home on Harmony Road on February 16 and asked if Campbell’s children were home to play. Campbell said his children weren’t home, but invited the boy inside to watch television.
That’s when police say Campbell asked the boy to expose himself. The boy quickly left the home without acting.
Campbell is a registered sex offender. He was convicted in 1994 of sexual battery of a child less than 12 years of age.
Police are trying to learn if there are any additional victims. If your child has been in contact with Campbell, contact detectives at 941-429-7335.
