Manatee County Commission consider paid beach parking for Anna Maria Island

But according to a few Manatee Commissioners, paid beach parking would be a good source of revenue for the county. The fees would help with the millions of dollars on island improvements and infrastructure, but Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore is opposed to the idea saying residents and visitors pay enough. She said, “They are paying for beaches. They’re paying when they buy something with sales tax, if they’re staying out there. If they’re using our business or buying our gas then everybody is paying. I just think sometimes we nickle and dime everyone.”