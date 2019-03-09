‘It could have been fatal’: Nurse said imposter used her credentials for healthcare jobs

KNOXVILLE, TN (WVLT/Gray News) - Misty Dawn Venett, a Tennessee nurse, said lives were endangered when a woman with a similar name and birth date stole her nursing license information and used it to work for eight different home health care companies.
Venett said that the woman stole her nursing license number, assumed her identity and began providing care to patients 13 years ago without the training or expertise to do so.
“She could have very well hurt somebody. She’s taking peoples lives in her hands and she doesn’t have the knowledge to do so, that’s terrifying to me,” Venett said.
Venett said she first learned about the situation in December of 2018 when she received a phone call from the Tennessee Board of Nursing.
That's when Venett said she was told the situation was reported to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Venett said she then began working with agents on an investigation.
The TBI forwarded requests for information to the United States Attorney’s Office, which denied further requests for information.
However, a home health care company that Venett once worked for later hired the woman accused of stealing Venett’s nursing license number.
Amedisys Home Health said it recently fired that employee who “falsified her identity and practiced without a nursing license.”
Kendra Kimmons, Amedisys vice president of marketing and communications, said the company “reported her to the Tennessee Board of Nursing and law enforcement officials.” Kimmons went on to write, “It is our understanding that this individual has a history of assuming multiple identities, which enabled her to evade the background checks of multiple healthcare employers in the area.”
Amedisys Home Health operates at least a dozen home health care locations in East Tennessee and serves more than 376,000 patients across the country each year.
"She was out there by herself doing things she had no business doing," Venett said. "It could've been fatal."
Venett said Amedisys was tipped off about the woman's alleged lack of qualifications by a former friend.
Kimmons said Amedisys had "found no evidence of patient harm or compromised information. We have contacted impacted patients and their physicians to share these developments. To give additional peace of mind, we are providing complimentary physician consultations and credit monitoring."
However, Venett said she is worried about what could have happened to her nursing career had a complaint been filed against the woman accused of stealing Venett’s nursing license number.
“I could have been jailed for something that happened,” said Venett.
How could something like this happen? Venett said it's quite simple. She said the woman used an online, public database to search for a nurse with a similar name and birth date to pass as her own.
“That’s just a selfish selfish thing to do, without any care or concern of someone else’s’ welfare. She could have potentially harmed your family member. She could have harmed my family member, especially in home health. You’re by yourself,” Venett said.
A Department of Health spokesperson said health care companies must do their own screening of employees which includes obtaining “a copy of the current license or the number and renewal number of the employee’s current license.”
Employers must also get former job descriptions, verification of references and credentials, and performance evaluations.
