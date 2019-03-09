Good Samaritan saw stranger being assaulted, so he chased away attackers

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - A vicious attack in Los Angeles was thwarted by a good Samaritan Thursday.
Security cameras showed an unsuspecting victim walking just north of Melrose. What he didn’t know was that he was being followed.
Seconds later, another camera captured the ambush. The attackers swarmed the victim, hitting him and tackling him.
An object flew into the air.
Not long after, a passerby in a truck stopped to help.
As more melee ensued, the driver grabbed something from his truck and chased off the attackers.
Neighbors said the area is generally pretty safe, but there are issues with crime.
According to Melrose Action Neighborhood Watch, the victim was a tourist staying at a neighborhood Airbnb when he was attacked on waring.
Police said they have arrested a juvenile in connection with the incident.
Tourists in the area vowed to not let what happened scare them.
Copyright 2019 KCAL, KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.