Beautiful Spring weather will continue through the weekend

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Looks like the little spate of winter weather earlier this week is long gone and will not be back for some time. Good news for baseball fans who are going to be checking out some spring training action this weekend.
Beach weather is back for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s along the beaches and low 80s elsewhere under generally sunny skies.
• Plenty of sunshine for weekend
• Stays nice through next Friday
• No real threat of rain until next weekend
A high pressure sprawled over the Bahamas will not budge much through the work week. This means we can expect this beautiful weather to continue through next Friday. Long range models are indicating a cold front getting close to the Suncoast next weekend which could bring some rain for St. Patrick’s day weekend.
For boaters expect winds out of the SE/S around 10 kts. and seas running less than 2 feet.
