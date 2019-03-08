You’ve seen the Crosley Mansion, but who was Powel Crosley?

SARASOTA (WWSB) - One of the prettiest buildings on the Suncoast, and one of the most popular wedding locations, is the Powel Crosley Mansion on the campus of the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Campus. But how much do you know about Mr. Powel Crosley Junior?
Crosley was an entrepreneur from Ohio who made his fortune as one of the first to sell auto parts through direct mail in the 1920s. He built a house on the Sarasota’s bayfront for his wife.
“This was his home to get away from the winters in Cincinnatti. His wife had TB, she had to get away from the cold weather,” said David Wick, Foundation Chairman of the Powel Crosley Estate.
Earlier this week, the Foundation offered annual tours to the public to get an inside look at the building that’s used regularly as a wedding venue.
