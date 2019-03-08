15-year-old girl and her mother missing in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Deputies are reporting a missing 15 year-old juvenile and a missing 36-year old woman.
Summar Williams is the subject of concern in an ongoing Child Protection Services investigation and she is believed to be in the company of her mother, Amanda Jones.
Detectives have been unable to locate the juvenile which has led to belief that she could be in danger. They are both visiting from Indiana and had been staying at 210 50th Avenue West Bradenton, FL. It’s believed they are still in the area. No other information on the case is available at this time.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Summar and her mother Amanda is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
