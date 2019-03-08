Woman charged in wrong way crash that killed 98-year-old woman

SARASOTA (WWSB) - After nearly a year, troopers arrested a woman they say is responsible for a faal crash on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.
The accident happened at 11:30am on March 19, 2018. Troopers say 50-year-old Tara Berbit was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, approaching University Parkway, when she hit a vehicle head-on.
The driver of the vehicle, 68-year-old Thomas Yorke of Lakewood Ranch, suffered minor injuries while his passenger, 98-year-old Thelma Moore of Lakewood Ranch, was killed.
Berbit suffered serious injuries in the crash..
On Friday, troopers arrested Berbit and charged her with felony vehicular homicide, felony driving while license suspended involving death, and cited her for driving the wrong way.
She was taken to the Sarasota County Jail.
