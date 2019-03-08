Warming up as we get set for the weekend

SARASOTA (WWSB) - After a couple of days of cold weather we get back on the warm wagon once again here along the Suncoast. The north winds are gone and replaced by ESE winds which will push temperatures above average for the foreseeable future.
We start the day on Friday much warmer than it has been but still cool with lows near seasonal averages in the low to mid 50s away from the coast and upper 50s on the barrier Islands.
Look for plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and no threat of any rain for Friday.
• Winter weather leaves and warmer weather sticks around
• No threat of any significant rainfall
• Some patchy fog possible in the mornings
For the weekend we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies at times with a high near 80 each day. There is a chance we could see some fog forming each morning on Saturday and Sunday but it should burn off fairly quickly. Expect little change to start the work week with only a slight chance for some scattered showers on Wednesday.
