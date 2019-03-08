Victim identified in Banneker Way death investigation

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Deputies have identified the victim in Friday morning’s death investigation in Sarasota on the 2100 block of Banneker Way.
26-year-old Christopher Rashad Ramos has been identified as the victim and the next of kin has been notified.
Kaitlyn Perez, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, says initial calls came in shortly before 9am for a reported shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found the deceased 26-year-old man in the home. “But once we entered the home, detectives have reason to believe that that may not have been the cause of his death,” Perez said. “There’s more to this story here. We just need to figure out what it is.”
The sheriff’s office says they are still referring to this as a death investigation and they are still asking the community to come forward to assist in the investigation by calling 941-861-4900.
