Veal Chop Milanese from Pascone’s | Suncoast View

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Veal Chop Milanese, Insalata Tri Colore
Yield: 2pp
2 ea 10-12 oz Veal Chops
4 Cups Panko Bread Crumbs
2 cups All Purpose Flour
2 cups Egg Wash
4 cups Clarified Butter
1 stick Unsalted Cubed Butter
3 ea Lemons
1 Tbsp Chopped Fresh Parsley
1 ea Head Radicchio
1 ea Belgian Endive
2 oz Fresh Arugula
¼ cup Grilled artichokes
Salt, Pepper
3 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1. Pound each veal chop thinly on the bone. Next Dredge each in flour, then egg, then bread crumbs. Place aside.
2. In a medium bowl julienne half of the head of radicchio, endive, add the arugula, and reserve the artichokes.
3. Heat a large saute pan. Add the clarified butter and place on a medium flame. Test the butter making sure it is hot not smoking, add the veal chops swirling the chops in the pan so that the veal puffs up or souffles turn heat down if needed DO NOT BURN, turn the chop over and repeat the process.
4. Remove the chops and let them cool slightly. Drain off the butter.
5. Wipe out your pan. Add the cubed butter, Juice of 2 lemons, season to taste with the salt & pepper, add the parsley. Reserve.
6. Go back to the salad add the artichokes, juice of 1 lemon, olive oil, and season salt & pepper to taste. Garnish on top of your chop.
Zuppa De Pesce
Yield: 2pp
¼ cup olive oil
2 ea U-10 Scallops (Dry)
8 ea Little Neck Clams
1/8 tsp Red Pepper Flakes
8 ea Cleaned Debearded Mussels
½ Bulb Anise (Sliced Thinly)
1 ea 1.25 lb Cold Water Lobster (Split, Cleaned)
3 Cups Pomodoro Sauce
8 ea 16/20 Gulf Shrimp
Pernod Liquer
1 tbsp garlic (minced)
3 tbsp fresh parsley (chopped)
Preperation
1. Pour the olive oil into a large saute pan, wait until the oil smokes lightly then add the lobster and the scallops and sear . Remove after 1min. Then turn down the flame to medium heat add the garlic and the julienne anise and cook until the garic is lightly golden
2. Add the pomodoro sauce , and allow the mixture to slightly simmer.
3. Add the red pepper flakes and stir to evenly distribute. Then add the clams, mussels, shrimp, octopus and reintroduce the lobster and scallops and cook until the clams and mussels open approx 5min. Remove from the heat. Add the Parsley, and a few drops of Pernod.
