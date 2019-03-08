Two detention deputies charged with assaulting inmate in Charlotte County

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Two detention deputies in Charlotte County are under arrest after an inmate was reportedly punched in the face on Thursday.
Between 3-4am on Thursday, the inmate says he was woken up by deputies who wanted to take him to an intake area to complete paperwork for a public defender. The inmate said on the way, he argued with the deputies and they decided to escort him back to his pod.
Before they could get there, the inmate says one deputy told him to stand against the wall before punching him in the face twice, injuring his mouth. The inmate says he didn't fight back and was brought back to his cell by the other deputy.
When the inmate woke up the next morning, he found his mouth still bleeding and informed the shift supervisor. He received medical attention and staff found the inside of his bottom lip had a large cut. There was also a small cut on the inside of his upper lip and swelling to his mouth.
Detectives responded to investigate and identified the deputies involved as Deputy Christopher McClain and Deputy Russel Rodgers. They found no incident report during the deputies’ shift and say there were no video cameras in the hallway where the incident reportedly took place.
The deputies were interviewed Friday afternoon and afterwards were arrested. McClain is charged with battery and Rodgers is charged with battery (principal). They were taken to the Charlotte County Jail.
Both men have been with the sheriff's office since 2012. They're on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
The sheriff's office released a statement, which reads:
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office infuses our core values of Integrity, Professionalism and Trust in every aspect of our service to our community. We place great value in the community's trust of our deputies and the service they provide to our community.
On Thursday, it was brought to our attention that two members of our detention staff violated this trust during their interaction with an inmate at the jail. Immediately following the receipt of this complaint a criminal investigation was conducted, during which it was determined that a charge of Battery was appropriate for both of the detention deputies involved.
The investigation into this violation was handled swiftly and should not be a reflection on the other dedicated and professional men and women within my agency.
