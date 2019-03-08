Search continues for Sarasota man accused of several thefts across the South

LONGBOAT KEY (WWSB) - James Lilly of Sarasota and an unknown suspect are accused of a crime spree across the South over the last two months which includes a theft of a trailer with construction equipment from a site on Longboat Key, and the stealing of two vehicles at a car dealership in Venice.
“We don’t have any indication of a violent history but certainly he is a thief, a prolific thief actually," said Chief Pete Cumming with the Longboat Key Police Department. "We’ve got him pawning stolen items all the way through Florida into Georgia and into South Carolina.”
Police on Longboat Key were able to identify the stolen SUV with the stolen trailer and equipment through their license plate recognition. The other stolen vehicle was found in Palmetto where police were able to pull Lilly’s thumbprint from that vehicle. Lilly’s driver’s license was left behind in the SUV when he was escaping police in Crescent City for the theft of a leaf blower. A reward is now being offered for his capture.
“At this point I think we have most of our information locally tied up, we’ve got the US Marshals now involved who offered a $5000 reward based on the series of crimes that this individual and other had been involved in.”
Authorities say James Lilly could be in South Carolina. If you do know his whereabouts, you’re being asked to contact police.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.